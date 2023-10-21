Westside Gunn Says “WWCD 2” Is Coming, Proclaims 2024 Will Be A Great Griselda Year

Griselda Records is no longer the underground delight; they're one of the titans of hip-hop right now. Moreover, their wild success has resulted in a lot of amazing albums, collaborations, and a new lane within the game for new MCs to tackle. However, there's nothing that will quite match the energy of the classic trio of Westside Gunn, Conway The Machine, and Benny The Butcher. Their work helped define not just the Griselda movement, but how many other rapper conducted themselves. Of course, we'd be remiss not to mention other main producers like Daringer, Beat Butcha, Conductor Williams, and other Griselda affiliates like Rome Streetz and Armani Caesar for contributing to this legacy.

Furthermore, fans hold the trio's 2019 album WWCD (What Would Chine Gun Do?) in high regard. While they've all gone in great directions since then, die-hards still thirst for classic Griselda vibes amid their increasing visibility, versatility, and victorious moves in the game. Fortunately for them, Westside Gunn just hinted that it might come sooner rather than later. During a Complex interview on their Sneakers Show published on Friday (October 20), the Buffalo native promised that a sequel project would land next year.

WWCD 2 Is Coming, Westside Gunn Suggests

"’24 is gonna be probably one of the biggest years for Griselda,” Westside Gunn said before congratulating his brother and cousin, respectively. “For the last couple years, Conway been doing his thing and he has a label, Drumwork, that he’s pushing, he’s the boss of. Benny has BSF and he’s the the boss of his label. But we are family. There’s nothing stronger than us three together. We gotta come together and give people What Would Chine Gun Do 2. We have to for the culture."

A bit earlier this week, in a Grammy.com interview with Shawn Setaro, the 41-year-old expressed a similar sentiment. "That’s coming in ’24,” he answered a question about whether he'll work with Conway and Benny again for an LP. “You don’t even you got to ask twice. That’s already done, my brother." Considering that his brand-new album And Then You Pray For Me is apparently his final solo studio album, it's great to hear that there's more quality to come. For more news on Westside Gunn and the rest of Griselda, check back in with HNHH.

