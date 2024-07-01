Killer Mike Speaks On His Arrest At The GRAMMYs On "HUMBLE ME"

BYZachary Horvath86 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
killer mike humble mekiller mike humble me
Mike also picked up another piece of hardware at the 2024 BET Awards for his album "MICHAEL".

Killer Mike was involved in a lot of controversy at this year's GRAMMY Awards. The veteran lyricist from Atlanta was nominated for three categories --Best Rap Album, Best Rap Song, and Best Rap Performance-- and took home the honors in each one. For a lot of casual rap fans, it was an utter shocker, but it was also quite surprising overall. Not only did Mike usurp Travis Scott, Drake, Metro Boomin and more, but he also got the attention from an inconsistent panel of voters. However, the night was a bittersweet one. The Run The Jewels rapper would be arrested for a misdemeanor battery charge in the nearby area surrounding the award show. Overall, this is why we have this new Killer Mike single, "HUMBLE ME", in front of us.

This is his first release since dropping a longer version of "EXIT 9" with Offset a few months ago. On "HUMBLE ME", Killer Mike compares his ordeal to the Biblical story about Daniel and the lion's den, according to Billboard. The accompanying visuals are equally powerful, as it shows him losing his chains, rings, and other expensive pieces, just like how he was stripped of his moment at the GRAMMYs. Additionally, his son Mikael “Pony Boy” Render makes an appearance in the video, too after his life-altering kidney transplant. This song is the perfect encapsulation of something good coming out of something negative.

Read More: Rick Ross Breaks His Silence On Vancouver Brawl After Drake Seemingly Co-Signs It

Listen To "HUMBLE ME" By Killer Mike

Quotable Lyrics:

I won at the Grammys for spitting my grammar, did that for Atlanta
Did that for Atlanta bruh, swept up like a janitor
Got sent to the slammer bruh
Treat me like an animal or some kind of hannibal, vicious and cannibal
The devil be doing you, right when you doing it, the devil will ruin you
Behind me Satan I walk out the door with my head up and handcuffs with pride

Read More: Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack “Bright Cactus” First Look

[Via]

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is the Music Freelance News Writer for HNHH. He was brought on to the staff in August 2023. The passion for music and sports has always been there and being able to share it through writing is extremely fulfilling for him. Zach looks to bring the very best content for the site.
recommended content
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMYS-AWARD-PRESS ROOMSongsKiller Mike By His Son's Side As He Gets Kidney Transplant1082
V-103 WinterfestSongsKiller Mike's Arrest Reason Revealed86.9K
Don Toliver In Concert - New York, NYSongsTravis Scott Brings Playboi Carti Out For Grammy Performance2.4K
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - December 11, 2023SongsKiller Mike Reveals Son's Kidney Transplant Went Smoothly: Report9.2K