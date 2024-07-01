Killer Mike Speaks On His Arrest At The GRAMMYs On "HUMBLE ME"

Mike also picked up another piece of hardware at the 2024 BET Awards for his album "MICHAEL".

Killer Mike was involved in a lot of controversy at this year's GRAMMY Awards. The veteran lyricist from Atlanta was nominated for three categories --Best Rap Album, Best Rap Song, and Best Rap Performance-- and took home the honors in each one. For a lot of casual rap fans, it was an utter shocker, but it was also quite surprising overall. Not only did Mike usurp Travis Scott, Drake, Metro Boomin and more, but he also got the attention from an inconsistent panel of voters. However, the night was a bittersweet one. The Run The Jewels rapper would be arrested for a misdemeanor battery charge in the nearby area surrounding the award show. Overall, this is why we have this new Killer Mike single, "HUMBLE ME", in front of us.

This is his first release since dropping a longer version of "EXIT 9" with Offset a few months ago. On "HUMBLE ME", Killer Mike compares his ordeal to the Biblical story about Daniel and the lion's den, according to Billboard. The accompanying visuals are equally powerful, as it shows him losing his chains, rings, and other expensive pieces, just like how he was stripped of his moment at the GRAMMYs. Additionally, his son Mikael “Pony Boy” Render makes an appearance in the video, too after his life-altering kidney transplant. This song is the perfect encapsulation of something good coming out of something negative.

Listen To "HUMBLE ME" By Killer Mike

