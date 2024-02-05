Killer Mike By His Son's Side As He Gets Kidney Transplant

It's been a busy 48 hours for Atlanta rapper Killer Mike. The Outkast collaborator and Run The Jewels member dropped his first solo album in more than a decade last year with MICHAEL. While the project wasn't exactly a unanimous critical smash upon release, it scored an impressive three nominations in Best Rap Album and Best Rap Song and Performance for the track "Scientists & Engineers." Even more impressive, it took home all three awards and culminated in Mike chanting "Sweep" during his third acceptance speech.

But the moment was pretty quickly soured. It was only a short time after he appeared on the Grammys pre-show to accept his awards that something unexpected happened. Videos made the rounds online of Mike being walked out of the pre-show in handcuffs by police. Initially there was very little information of any kind as to what happened and why. Later, it was revealed that he was arrested after an encounter with the security at the event. He was released later that day but when cameras caught up with him he was unsurprisingly more willing to discuss his awards than his arrest. Now there's an entirely new development in the rapper's life and it has to do with his son.

Killer Mike's Son Getting Kidney Transplant

According to TMZ, Mike's 21-year-old son received a kidney transplant earlier today. He's reportedly been waiting for 3 years for a transplant before being moved up on the waitlist last year. Not much else is known about the situation currently as it's currently ongoing.

When Mike finally did address his Grammys arrest, he kept it pretty short and sweet. "We hit a speed bump, and then we head back to the party," he said. Mike first won a Grammy for a collaboration with Outkast more than 15 years ago before following it up with his new trio of wins. What do you think of Killer Mike's son receiving a kidney transplant just a day after the rapper was arrested and won three Grammys? Let us know in the comment section below.

