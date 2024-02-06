Killer Mike Reveals Son's Kidney Transplant Went Smoothly: Report

Killer Mike's son, Mikael "Pony Boy" Render, has just undergone a successful kidney transplant after waiting three long years to find one. This update comes courtesy of TMZ and numerous other sources. This all went down hours after Mike's successful outing at the 66th GRAMMY Awards. He would take three of the four rap categories for his first solo album in over a decade with MICHAEL. If Killer Mike's son being rushed to the hospital for the procedure was not enough, he was also arrested on the premises of the award show.

He physically got into it with security at the Crypto.com Arena and he recently released a statement that things got a little out of hand. But, he thinks everything should be fine on that end. While that is a bit of an uncertainty, Killer Mike's son's health is for sure on the up and up. Mike told TMZ that "Pony" "did really well." He says Pony will be in recovery for a few hours before he's moved back to his hospital room, but they're already seeing some positive signs -- Mike says it "looks like the kidney is already working."

Killer Mike Can Sleep A Little Easier Now

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 19: Killer Mike introduces his son and nephew during Run The Jewels' performance at Music Midtown at Piedmont Park on September 19, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Chris McKay/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Additionally, Mike revealed that his 21-year-old boy will be in recovery for a few hours. However, the doctors are seeing tremendous progress. The Atlanta rapper says that it "looks like the kidney is already working." While Killer Mike did say he was "elated" when they found a match, we can only imagine the stress. We wish his son a speedy recovery going forward.

