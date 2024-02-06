Drake Seemingly Confirms It's Him In Leaked NSFW Video

Drake is currently trending on Twitter right now and the reason has nothing to do with his music. Overall, it is actually quite embarrassing. However, some might not agree with that statement. Essentially, a video of Drake doing stuff to himself has leaked online. This has subsequently led to people commenting on the size of his private parts. It is not the greatest scandal to have happen to you, especially since it is an invasion of privacy. As it stands, it is unclear how this even leaked in the first place.

Regardless, lots of people have been taking to the internet to give their thoughts on the situation. One of those people was Adin Ross, who was streaming while the photo leaked online. This led to Ross texting Drake via voice message. Ross told Drizzy that he is extremely blessed and that he has a "missile." It was a vulgar text but it seemed to amuse Drake, who hit Ross back while he was streaming. The text seemingly confirmed that the video is, in fact, him. He sent Ross a bevy of laughing emojis and was completely unbothered.

Drake Responds To Adin Ross

Ross found it amusing that Drake would text him back so quickly amid all of the ruckus. Either way, Drizzy doesn't seem to be too bothered by any of this. In fact, most people are speaking about him positively, which offsets some of the embarrassment, at least a little bit. As for the privacy invasion, Drake is going to have to find out who did this. Clearly, it was someone he either sent the video to, or someone who got the video from the person he sent it to. No matter what, OVO needs to put its best detectives on the case.

With Drake trending right now, let us know what you think of this, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of the biggest releases from your favorite artists.

