Killer Mike Sues GRAMMY Security Services Over His Arrest During Last Year's Award Show

During the 66th GRAMMY Awards, Georgia rap veteran Killer Mike swept every category he was nominated for. His 2023 solo album MICHAEL helped him take home hardware for Best Rap Song, Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Album. For most fans, it was quite the plot twist, but a good number of people knew it was well deserved. However, what was much more shocking that evening on February 4 was Killer Mike's arrest.
A year ago today, a security guard apprehended the Run The Jewels member shortly after accepting his awards. It was over an alleged altercation with another official working the event. Back then he felt it was unlawful and today he's got the same view of it. Because of this, Killer Mike has decided to sue S&S Labor Force Inc. and JRM Private Security, per TMZ.
Killer Mike Sues For Unnecessary Public Embarrassment, Distress & Professional Harm
In the legal documents, the three-time GRAMMY winner says that the employees from both private companies were "[given] way too much power." During the arrest, Killer Mike alleges that he was physically assaulted and battered and felt completely embarrassed as he was restrained in front of a lot of witnesses. Moreover, he says this whole incident caused him "emotional distress and public humiliation," as well as "professional harm."
Additionally, Mike states that he was arrested under "false pretenses," and it didn't make sense as to why he was held in a "nearby jail for hours." As it stands, both security entities have not spoken since Mike's lawsuit. If you remember he did not receive any criminal charges and was released after the GRAMMYs. While Mike was fairly forgiving after the debacle, it seems he's not holding back anymore.