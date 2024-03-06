Best Rapper Cameos On FX's "Dave"

Lil Dicky's hit television series Dave has been airing since 2020 and has brought with it a host of exceptional cameo appearances. The series has seen Don Cheadle, Kourtney Kardashian, Marshmello, and even Brad Pitt appear as fictionalized versions of themselves, often for comedic effect. Of course, the series centers on Dave's rise through the ranks of hip hop, offering an opportunity for many of rap's finest contemporaries to make their mark. Throughout Dave's three seasons, dozens of rappers have popped up to interact with a fledgling Lil Dicky, as he progresses through such gauntlets as the Met Gala, the XXL Freshman cover, and a cross-country tour. Here are seven of the best rapper cameos in the series.

7. Trippie Redd

Unlike most of the other cameos in the show, Trippie Redd appears across several episodes of Dave and even takes Dave's in-house producer and longtime friend, Elz, under his wing. As an established name in hip hop, Trippie Redd represents what Dave and his cohorts are trying to achieve while also serving as an intimidating figure the main cast is desperate to impress. In fact, Trippie is responsible for kicking off the plot of the Season 1 episode "What Wood You Wear," after tasking Dave and Elz with babysitting his young and reckless nephew.

If Trippie Redd represents a daunting force to Dave, Rick Ross is an untouchable leviathan in the series, a proverbial god amongst men. Ross appears in a brief but memorable role in the show's third season, which sees him bestowing his massive and expensive diamond-studded chain upon Dave for safekeeping. Unfortunately, Dave is set up by a couple of thugs in Atlanta and must go through the wringer to ensure he doesn't disrespect Rick Ross's generosity by losing the chain. Eventually, Dave's relationship with the Maybach Music pioneer paves the way for his success within the industry.

Doja Cat never actually shared the screen with any of Dave's main cast members during her Season 2 appearance. However, her cameo says a lot about societal expectations of women and the mistreatment of artists within the music industry machine. In the episode "Somebody Date Me," Doja Cat matches with Dave over the celebrity dating app Raya, and the two share a genuine connection over a weekend of texts. Unfortunately, Dave's self-centered neuropathy results in him blowing his chances with the "Paint The Town Red" vocalist, as Doja's constant work obligations prevent her from devoting 100 percent of her time to him.

4. Drake

The hype surrounding Drake's appearance marked one of the biggest moments in the entire show, concluding the third season with a stunning and hilarious interaction. Drake and Dicky showcase a surprising amount of chemistry during the "One Dance" rapper's brief appearance on Dave and serves as a punchline to a season-long arc about Dave's ongoing quest for love. The only reason this cameo doesn't top the list is because there is a bit of shaky green screen happening in the interaction, which suggests the cameo may have been filmed remotely. While Drake's first stab at the show was a huge success, fans would surely welcome a chance to see the two rappers reunite in person with a proper cameo next season.

Killer Mike appears in the same season 3 episode of Dave as Rick Ross and offers a similar awe-inspiring window into success. After spending the entire episode concerned that Killer Mike would not approve of his place in the rap landscape, Lil Dicky happens into a chance encounter with the Atlanta native and pours his heart out in the interest of securing his place in the culture. Killer Mike offers some genuine insight into black culture and the influence that certain elements of the Black experience have on hip hop and successfully convinces the ever-frugal Dave to make a sizable donation to a charitable organization.

Between the brown curly hair, the beard, and the complexion so white you could probably deep-fry him with a flashlight, Jack Harlow serves as something of an evil twin to Lil Dicky during his Season 3 appearance. Throughout the season, Dave finds himself burdened by unflattering comparisons to Jack Harlow, setting the stage for comedic exploration when they eventually meet up. Unlike many other rappers who appear too big to be aware of Dicky in the series, Harlow is all too familiar with his pale counterpart and was just itching for an excuse to drive Dave out of the Met Gala. The interaction is reminiscent of high school bullying in the silliest way possible.

Legendary West Coast rapper YG appears in the very first episode of the hit FX series and offers Dave his first real shot at impressing the masses. For many fans who were not aware of Dicky's music before watching the show, his on-the-spot freestyle, which he drops for YG and company, provides fans and critics alike to see that he truly has a mastery of bars. Over the course of just a few minutes, YG goes from dismissive of Dave to playfully ribbing him to being downright wowed by his lyrical and technical capability. In the end, YG agrees to do a song with Dave and collects a hefty sum for his collaboration. Of course, the episode ends without YG holding up his end of the bargain, leaving Dave to wonder if he's just made a sizable investment or been scammed.

