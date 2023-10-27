Tyga Shares Impressive New Freestyle Over “Paint The Town Red”

Earlier this week, Tyga pulled up to Power 106. He joined in on the time-honored tradition of delivering a freestyle while there. For this particular performance he chose to jump on one of the biggest songs in the country right now, Doja Cat's "Paint The Town Red." He's already teamed up with Doja twice on record, their collaborations include both "Juicy" and "Freaky Deaky." Now, he's given his take on his collaborator's newest smash hit.

“Lotta n*ggas got put on, I’m the catalyst. N*ggas can’t f*ck wit me, better practice abstinence. Pause on the play like Cam, ‘It Is What It Is'. N*ggas got opinions on me? ‘You don’t even go here!’” Tyga raps over the slick instrumental. The freestyle made its way to YouTube where fans lumped some massive praise onto it. "TYGA NEVER DISAPPOINTS WITH HIS FLOWS," one of the top comments reads. "Tyga is such a talented rapper. Great freestyles, all of the time," and "Tyga never disappoints!" two others agree. Check out the entire freestyle for yourself below.

Tyga's Freestyle Draws Praise From Fans

In recent weeks, Tyga has been wrapped up in his custody battle with Black Chyna. He reportedly made a request for sole custody over the pair's 11-year-old child. Subsequently, Chyna bit back claiming that his request was "sad" and insinuating that it was an attempt to get out of paying child support. She is still advocating for a co-parenting situation for the pair.

Last month, Tyga and YG teamed up for a full-length collaborative project. Hit Me When U Leave The Klub: The Playlist also sees them teaming up with Lil Wayne, Busta Rhymes, and Blxst. They were originally intending to go on tour together alongside Saweetie as well, but it ended up being canceled. While there wasn't a given reason for the cancellation many fans suspect it had to do with low ticket sales. What do you think of Tyga's freestyle of Doja Cat's "Paint The Town Red" beat? Let us know in the comment section below.

