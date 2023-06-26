K Camp says that he understands why Ice Spice turned down appearing on XXL‘s iconic Freshman cover for 2023. Speaking with TMZ for an interview published on Monday, he explained that just because the opportunity elevated his career, doesn’t mean everyone needs it. A source for the outlet previously noted that Ice Spice decided against the piece because she’s currently “blitzed with festival bookings and feature requests.”

“Right now, at this moment in her career, she’s definitely had a big run. She got a lot of sh*t going on,” K Camp said about Ice Spice. “Everybody don’t need XXL, but shout out to XXL because it helped my career.”

K Camp Performs At XXL Freshmen Live 2015

NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 30: K. Camp performs at the XXL Freshmen Live 2015 concert at Best Buy on June 30, 2015, in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

K Camp appeared on the 2015 XXL Freshman Class cover. Alongside him were Fetty Wap, DeJ Loaf, Raury, Kidd Kidd, OG Maco, Shy Glizzy, Vince Staples, Tink, and GoldLink. Despite the publication’s Freshman cover being so popular, many of the biggest artists in hip-hop today didn’t appear on it. Among them are Drake, Nicki Minaj, Tyler, The Creator, A$AP Rocky, Young Thug, Post Malone, Cardi B, and more.

Despite Ice Spice not appearing on XXL, she’s been exploding in the mainstream over the last year. In the time since the release of her breakthrough single, “Munch (Feelin’ U),” she’s collaborated with Taylor Swift and Nicki Minaj, and even performed at the BET Awards on Sunday night. In addition to “Munch,” she also performed “Princess Diana,” and “In Ha Mood.”

K Camp Reacts To Ice Spice’s Decision

At the BET Awards, she was also nominated for several awards including Best New Artist, Best Female Hip Hop Artist, Best Collaboration for “Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2,” with Pinkpantheress, and BET Her. Check out the full list of winners and nominees from the event here.

