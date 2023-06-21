XXL recently revealed their Freshman class of 2023, and fans were quick to wonder why Ice Spice wasn’t included. According to sources, the viral Bronx drill rapper did have the opportunity to be a part of this year’s Freshman class, but she declined. They claim that she turned the cover down due to her busy schedule. As she’s been releasing various ultra-successful hits as of late, it’s clear that the young rapper would have been a shoe-in for the cover. However, seeing as though she’s taking over this year’s festival season, it’s understandable that she’s working with an incredibly busy schedule.

Ice Spice is in high demand, blowing up this year for her work alongside Nicki Minaj, Taylor Swift, and Pinkpantheress. She recently hit over one billion streams on Spotify, unsurprising considering the magnitude of her success in such a short time. The Bronx icon also has more songs on the Billboard Hot 100 than any other artist in 2023. In her Billboard cover story last month, her manager, James Rosemond Jr., revealed that she has herself to thank. “No one on the label side touches the music,” he claims, “There is no traditional A&R with her. No one’s picking beats, no one’s saying, ‘Do this, do that.’ It’s all her. We’re on her schedule.”

XXL’s Freshman Class Of 2023

Members of XXL’s Freshman class of 2023 include GloRilla, Lola Brooke, Rob49, Fridayy, 2Rare, SleazyWorld Go, and more. Each member has managed to make a major impact on the world of hip hop in the early stages of their careers. They’ve garnered attention and dedicated fanbases for their high-profile collabs and distinct sounds.

This year’s Freshman issue will be available on July 18, and will also feature interviews with Boosie Badazz, Lil Baby, NLE Choppa, and more. Over the next few weeks XXL will be releasing interviews, cyphers, freestyles, and more highlighting each artist. The class of 2023’s cyphers will also be produced by Pi’erre Bourne.

