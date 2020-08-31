xxl freshman cover
- MusicIce Spice Declined XXL Freshman Cover Due To Scheduling Conflicts, Source SaysIce Spice was just too busy.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicRubi Rose Checks Fan Who Says She's "Just A H**"Rubi Rose offers a hilarious response to Hip-Hop fans who think that she's undeserving of her placement in the 2021 XXL Freshman Class.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicKXNG Crooked Reflects On "Barring" His Way Onto XXL Freshman CoverKXNG Crooked recently took it back to 2007, the year he "bar'd his way" onto the first ever XXL Freshman Cover. By Mitch Findlay