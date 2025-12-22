Dave Chappelle Jokes About Missing Out On Sex With Diddy & Cassie In New Netflix Special

BY Cole Blake 554 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Syndication: Shreveport Times/The Times
Dave Chappelle during the Humor &amp; Harmony Weekend: Big Bowl Comedy Show presented by 50 Cent at the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium Thursday evening, August 8, 2024. © Henrietta Wildsmith/The Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Dave Chappelle is already making plenty of headlines for the jokes from his newest Netflix special, "The Unstoppable..."

Dave Chappelle says he thinks he once had a chance to hook up with Diddy and Cassie, recalling an awkward conversation with the Bad Boy mogul during his new Netflix special, The Unstoppable... He joked that Diddy once asked him what he's "into," which he now believes carried a very different meaning than he realized at the time.

“I’ve been to Puffy’s house,” Chappelle admitted onstage, as caught by Complex. “No, I didn’t see none of the stuff they said in that trial. I walked to that n****’s living room. House is clean, traction on the floor, nothing slippery. You walk right through. Perfectly normal evening.”

From there, Chappelle explained that he was sitting on the back patio when Diddy hit him with the question. “Puff started swirling his drink like this and he goes, ‘So Dave, what are you into?’” Chappelle recalled. “You know me, I was like, ‘I don’t know, n***a. Books, video games.’ I didn’t know that was my big chance to f*ck Cassie.”

Before moving off the topic, Chappelle praised Cassie for testifying against Diddy during his criminal trial, earlier this year. “Cassie is a gangster,” he said. “She did something I wouldn’t wish on my worst enemy. She had to testify about her sex life. That’s tough.”

Diddy is currently residing behind bars for two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. He is serving a 50-month sentence for the conviction.

Read More: Drake Subs Kendrick Lamar & His Enemies With Petty Dig At Spotify

Dave Chappelle's "The Unstoppable..."

It wasn't the only point where Dave Chappelle mentioned Diddy during the standup special. Recalling an incident in 2022, in which someone rushed the stage to attack him at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, he revealed that Diddy intervened to help him.

“I was on stage not long ago in the States and people got mad because I said maybe Puff will get off,” Chappelle said. “It’s not that I think Puff is right, but when I got attacked in L.A. at the Hollywood Bowl, people forget Puff was the guy that tackled my attacker. He saved my life.”

He added: “I had security that night, but they just wasn’t ready. They ran out, all them slipped and fell. Puffy got my attacker and tackled him.”

Read More: Dave Chappelle Chastises DJ Khaled For His Silence On Gaza War

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 84.0K
Syndication: USATODAY Pop Culture Dave Chappelle Provides Hilarious Reason He Wasn't At Diddy’s Alleged Freak Off Parties 2.5K
Power 105.1 FM Presents Jay-Z "I Declare War" Concert - October 27, 2005 Music Kanye West Reveals Why He's So Supportive Of Diddy Despite Sex Trafficking Allegations 1495
Los Angeles Premiere Of "Can't Stop Won't Stop" - Arrivals Music Boosie Badazz Goes Off On Cassie Following Shocking Diddy Trial Revelation 25.7K
Comments 0