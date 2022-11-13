Zola actress Taylour Paige broke the internet earlier this year with her appearance on Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers emotional track, “We Cry Together.”

The 32-year-old and K-Dot explicitly went back and forth at the time, acting out the dynamics of a toxic relationship in modern society. “F*ck you n*gga, you love a pity party, I won’t show up / Always act like your shit don’t stink, motherf*cker, grow up,” she spits to the Compton rapper before they really go off on each other.

Since then, Paige has continued to have a busy year. Not only has she been cast in a number of upcoming acting projects, but she also married fashion designer Rivington Starchild in a stunning ceremony back in October.

“Head up chest out!!!!!!! Yesterday was the greatest day of my life. God is so real. God is the greatest,” she wrote on her Instagram Story while reflecting in the days after her wedding. “Pushing the snakes pushing the fakes pushin ’em all off me like UGHHHHHHHHHHH. Back up off me DON’T YOU KNOWWWWWWW I’M A CHILD OF GOD!!!!!!!!!!!!”

Even with so much under her belt already, Paige wasn’t ready to stop working for 2022 quite yet. For her latest endeavour, the California native made an appearance during Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 fashion show.

Similarly to her work on “We Cry Together,” the newly married star let her aggression shine through as she recited a monologue for a very shakey cameraman.

“You really had me out here thinking I wasn’t lit. Like I wasn’t that gas, like I wasn’t that fire,” she firstly ranted. “Are you crazy? Well let me reintroduce myself. ‘Cuz that bitch you used to f*ck with? She don’t live here no more.”

Secondly, she added, “Ass fat, t*tties right, p*ssy tight, pockets heavy. My face card don’t f*ckin’ decline. But somehow, I let you take me out of my bag!”

Since Rih’s latest fashion show made its debut earlier this month, the Boogie star’s performance has been one of the most talked about moments.

Additionally, the runway made more headlines for its inclusion of Johnny Depp. Previously, the embattled actor was caught up in a trial with his ex-wife Amber Heard that left some questioning his reputation.

Following weeks of tumultuous legal drama, the What’s Eating Gilbert Grape star took home a huge victory. Since then, he’s been making a slow but sure return to Hollywood, with the “Umbrella” songstress giving him one of his first big breaks in years.

At the same time, countless other famous faces graced the runway to assist Rihanna. Among them were Bella Poarch, Cara Delevingne, Irina Shayk, Precious Lee, Taraji P Henson, and finally, Simu Liu.

Though she just finished celebrating the arrival of her Savage X Fenty show, the Bad Gal isn’t done feeding her fans just wet. Following her debut of two new singles for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack, we’ll later be seeing the 34-year-old perform at next year’s Super Bowl Halftime show.

Check out Twitter’s overall reaction to Taylour Paige’s monologue below, and let us know what your thoughts are in the comments.

