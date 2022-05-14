Kendrick Lamar & Taylour Paige Emulate A Toxic Relationship On "We Cry Together"

"We Cry Together" takes obvious notes from some of Eminem's past work.

While Kendrick Lamar's Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers sees the Compton native make a triumphant return with 18 incredible songs, there are a handful of titles on the tracklist that go above and beyond, capturing fans from their very first listen and telling a picture-perfect story without the use of any visuals.

"We Cry Together," the first disc's eighth track, is a perfect example of that. The nearly six-minute-long song features Taylour Paige and finds her and Lamar going relentlessly back and forth over a beat produced by Bekon, J.LBS, and The Alchemist.

"I swear, I'm tired of these emotional-ass, ungrateful-ass bitches (Shut the fuck up) / Unstable-ass, confrontational-ass dumb bitches / You wanna bring a n*gga down, even when I'm tryna do right / We could go our separate ways right now, you could move on with your life," the father of two raps on the first verse.

Paige answers him with, "F*ck you n*gga, you love a pity party, I won't show up / Always act like your shit don't stink, motherf*cker, grow up (Man, f*ck you) / Forever late for shit, won't buy shit, sit around and deny shit (Man) / F*ck around on a side bitch, then come f*ckin' up my shit."

Stream "We Cry Together" on Spotify, Apple Music, or Soundcloud below, and read our in-depth analysis of the song here

Quotable Lyrics:

On God, you ain't gettin' these keys
Give me my f*cking keys
Ah, now you mad at me, I got you hollerin' for nothin'
I do the same when we f*ckin'
Act like that p*ssy ain't loose
I'd rather act like I'm cummin'
I'd rather f*ck off the juice
I'd rather f*ck on your cousin
B*tch, you said you gon' f*ck who?
You heard me, n*gga, it's nothing (Alright)


