Kendrick Lamar Arrives With "Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers" Ft. Kodak Black, Summer Walker, Baby Keem, Ghostface Killah

As soon as it was announced that Kendrick Lamar was readying a new album weeks ago, Hip Hop was in a flurry about what to expect. In true K-Dot fashion, information about the record was minimal aside from learning that the title is Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, and those revelations came via his mysterious "oklama" messages. We've already received one single, "The Heart Pt. 5," which took over music for days as people not only dissected its lyrical content but visual that hosted an impressive, seemingly one-take deep-fake where Lamar morphed the faces of Will Smith, Nipsey Hussle, Kanye West, O.J. Simpson, Kobe Bryant, and Jussie Smollett.

Today, Friday the 13th, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers has finally arrived and to say that this is an anticipated release is a massive understatement. We've seen this week as artists have shifted to sharing new music outside of the regular Friday drop, and it has been speculated that several labels have opted to not compete with Lamar. It has also been said that Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers is Kendrick's last album with Top Dawg Entertainment, and if so, this is a send-off that the rapper's peers could only wish for.

Nevertheless, stream Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers and let us know what you think of Kendrick Lamar's latest album. Also, make sure to read our article: Kendrick Lamar's "The Heart" Series Is A Reminder Of His God-Tier MC Status.

Tracklist

Disc 1

1. United in Grief

2. N95

3. Worldwide Steppers

4. Die Hard with Blxst, Amanda Reifer

5. Father Time ft. Sampha

6. Rich - Interlude

7. Rich Spirit

8. We Cry Together with Taylour Paige

9. Purple Hearts with Summer Walker, Ghostface Killah

Disc 2

1. Count Me Out

2. Crown

3. Silent Hill with Kodak Black

4. Savior - Interlude

5. Savior with Baby Keem, Sam Dew

6. Auntie Diaries

7. Mr. Morale with Tanna Leone

8. Mother I Sober ft. Beth Gibbons of Portishead

9. Mirror