Taylour Paige married fashion designer Rivington Starchild on her 32nd birthday, Wednesday. While it’s unclear exactly how long Paige had been in a relationship with Starchild, she previously dated her Grey’s Anatomy co-star Jesse Williams until 2021.

Paige reflected on the ceremony in a post on her Instagram Story, later in the week: “Head up chest out!!!!!!! ROLLIN IN PEACE!!!!!!! Yesterday was the greatest day of my life. God is real. God is the greatest.. 32. Pushing the snakes pushing the fakes pushin ’em all off me like UGHHHHHHHHHHH. Back up off me DON’T YOU KNOWWWWWWW I’M A CHILD OF GOD!!!!!!!!!!!!”

(Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Paige had previously hinted at the two being engaged in a post from September, sharing photos of herself wearing a ring with the caption, “Out of nowhere!! You appeared and showed me that the way that I love, was always the way because it’s your way too.”

Photos from the wedding ceremony were also shared by Paige’s Hit The Floor co-star, Logan Browning.

Paige is best known for her roles in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, and Boogie, as well as Zola, which won her the Independent Spirit Award for Best Female Lead. She was also featured on Kendrick Lamar’s “We Cry Together.”

Check out pictures from Taylour Paige’s wedding below.

[Via]