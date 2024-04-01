Ramy Youssef Prays For A "Free Palestine" During "Saturday Night Live" Monologue

Ramy Youssef called for a free Palestine and the release of hostages during a politically charged monologue for his episode of Saturday Night Live, this weekend. In doing so, he recalled a conversation he had with his friend, Ahmed, who asked him to pray for his family in Gaza.

“I’m like, ‘Dude, I got you,'” Youssef said. “So that night, I go to pray, and my prayers are complicated. I’ve got a lot to fit in. I’m like, ‘God, please, please help Ahmed’s family. Please stop the suffering. Stop the violence. Please free the people of Palestine, please. And please free the hostages, all the hostages, please. And while you’re at it, you know, free Mr. Bojangles. He’s a beautiful dog. I’m praying for that dog.” He also discussed the upcoming election and admitted he "doesn't like either option." In turn, he hopes the next president will be a woman. “I really think our next president should be a woman,” Youssef said. “You know what I mean? Like, that would be amazing. I think our next president should be a trans woman."

Ramy Youssef Attends Academy Awards

Ramy Youssef at the 96th Annual Oscars held at Ovation Hollywood on March 10, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WWD via Getty Images)

Youssef previously voiced his support for a permanent ceasefire while speaking with Variety at the Oscars red carpet, earlier this year. "We're calling for an immediate, permanent ceasefire in Gaza. We're calling for peace and justice – lasting justice – for the people of Palestine," he said at the time. "And I think it's a universal message of just: Let's stop killing kids. Let's not be part of more war." Check out Youssef's full SNL monologue below.

Ramy Youssef Brings Up Palestine During "SNL" Monologue

Youssef is one of many celebrities who have called for a free Palestine in recent months. Kid Cudi, Macklemore, and several more voices in hip-hop have done so as well. Be on the lookout for further updates on Ramy Youssef and Saturday Night Live on HotNewHipHop.

