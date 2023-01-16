In 2022, news of Lori Harvey’s sudden breakup with Michael B. Jordan nearly broke the internet. The two made their red carpet debut in the early months of the year. However, before Hot Girl Summer began, they went their separate ways. Since then, she’s largely been focusing on herself – but with a new year, comes new love.

Technically, rumours of the model’s flirtation with Snowfall star Damson Idris began circulating online in December of last year. At the same time, it was said that the 26-year-old allegedly has every man she dates sign an NDA that comes with a $1 million fine for any slip-ups.

Lori Harvey attends the Valentino Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 02, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage)

Of course, it wasn’t long after the headlines were circulating that Harvey and Idris went out together in person. Ahead of the holidays, they met up for a date night in West Hollywood. Afterward, he was quick to gas up her stunning portrait on the cover of Essence magazine.

Within the accompanying profile, the Memphis-born beauty chiefly talks about wanting to create an identity for herself. She’s previously been in the headlines mostly for her dating life. In the past, she’s been linked to names like Future, Trey Songz, and Justin Combs, among others.

Even with her aforementioned comments, Harvey seems eager to let the world know about her latest lover. In celebration of her birthday on January 13, the English-born entertainer posted some sweet photos of his rumoured boo on his Instagram Story.

The social media starlet reposted them – along with countless greetings from other close friends – to her own page. Surprisingly, the romantic gestures didn’t stop there.

All weekend long, photos have been popping up online from Harvey’s birthday extraordinaire, which went down in West Hollywood. Friends like Lizzo, Justine Skye, Tyler, the Creator, and Kendall Jenner stepped out for the occasion, many of them posing for photos together.

On Sunday (January 15), the entrepreneur was feeling ready to recall her party’s events. Throughout her photo dump, we see several pictures of her and her new man, dressed to the nines as they spend the night in great company.

Read what Lori Harvey told Jason Lee about past Michael B. Jordan cheating rumours here, and check back later for more pop culture news updates.

