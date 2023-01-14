The pop culture world again speaks on Lori Harvey and her dating past. As the socialite celebrates her 26th birthday, she also seemingly confirmed reports that she is now dating Damson Idris. The Snowfall star uploaded a photo of himself kissing Harvey on the cheek, sparking a wave of reactions on social media. The Breakfast Club joined the conversation, along with guest host Jason Lee, the founder of Hollywood Unlocked.

“Stop policing her vagina,” Lee began. “Let her do what she wanna do. If she wanted to be the Future of the industry, let her be the female Future of the industry.” He also said he “loves Lori Harvey,” adding, “I think she gave Michael B. Jordan a lot of grace in that break-up because I heard what the streets was saying about that.”

Lee hopes that one day, Harvey will sit with him for an in-depth interview.

“[The streets were saying] Michael B. allegedly was cheating on her,” Lee continued. “She didn’t really say nothin’ about that.” When he ran into Harvey at Essence Fest, Lee asked about the rumors of Jordan’s alleged infidelity. Harvey seemed stunned.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: (L-R) Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic)

“She just stared at me,” Lee said before addressing Jordan. “That man came to the Wakanda 2 premiere with no sleeves, chest out, no undershirt. Nipples was showing on the side. He was looking for a piece. But hey, if I had the body like that, I’d do it, too.”

Charlamagne Tha God joked that Lee would run Jordan “back to white women.” He also said Jordan is “single in these streets.”

Lee quickly replied, “He was single with Lori, allegedly.” Check it out below.