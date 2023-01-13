Not only is it Lori Harvey’s birthday, but she has made it Instagram official with Damson Idris. There have been rumors about whether these two were privately dating, and this recent revelation has caught the attention of the public. Meek Mill found himself in the middle of controversy after he sent a simple tweet that quickly went viral.

“Y’all let that gal f#%k anybody 🛝,” he stated before the internet went wild. Quickly, the Philadelphia rapper was accused of shading Harvey. On “Going Bad” with Drake in 2018, Meek rapped: “I got Lori Harvey on my wish list (that’s Lori) / That’s the only thing I want for Christmas (true story, uh).”

Y’all let that gal f#%k anybody 🛝 — MeekMill (@MeekMill) January 13, 2023

As social media often does, Meek Mill was also ridiculed over his post. However, he returned to vehemently deny speaking about Harvey. He claimed he was referencing PartNextDoor’s song, “Her Old Friends.”

“They really got that pr sh*t on smash lol they confusing meeee,” Meek also wrote. “It’s sad they got our people confused on high levels or these gotta be bots it’s no way people got that dumbed down.”

Further, he mentioned just being pardoned by Governor Tom Wolf, as well as donating $7 million to Philadelphia schools alongside Kevin Hart.

Congratulations @meekmill!



It’s an honor to have you steering the ship 🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/baZCd9bmun — REFORM Alliance (@REFORM) January 13, 2023

“I don’t pay them blogs and they gotta post me daily with great news,” the rapper also added. “Them sites based off black hatred they even caught me by replying … but bro my real friend and shawty not in my world they pushing black hatred lol them blogs are for ‘narcissism use only.'”

Then, Meek mentioned The Shade Room.

“Damson my real friend … the shade room posted and made it as I’m coming at him and his lady tf,” he said. “These sites ruined many friendships and families …seeing all that negativity you become that! I stay away from people that live in those comments they be secretly miserable!”

The outlet caught the tweet and shared their more positive headlines about Meek. Still, he was unmoved. Check out more from the rapper below.