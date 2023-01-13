Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and it seems that Kanye West isn’t the only person who found love recently. Snowfall actor Damson Idris and Lori Harvey apparently came out as a couple via Instagram.

SIMI VALLEY, CALIFORNIA: In this image released on November 9, Damson Idris is seen during Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video in Simi Valley, California; and broadcast on November 9, 2022. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video)

In recent times, there have been a number of rumors linking the two romantically but it’s primarily based on speculation. However, the two seemed to finally make it official after Idris posted Harvey on his IG page. Idris shared a photo on his Instagram Story of himself kissing Lori Harvey on the cheek with his arms around her. Then, he dropped another pic of Harvey holding a money phone to her ear.

At this point, representatives for Idris or Harvey haven’t confirmed whether the two or linked. Harvey nor Idris have confirmed the news, either.

Things began picking up between the two in 2022 after blogs spotted them together on a dinner date and then, at a birthday party. Furthermore, they showed up separately at an LA hotspot shortly after, creating more speculation. However, Idris shared Harvey’s cover for Essence on his Instagram Story and fans perceived it as a hint at their potential relationship.

Over the years, Harvey’s dating life became the center of headlines. Rumors that she dated large figures spread across timelines, even if she never acknowledged the rumors. Blogs spotted her with Future, Diddy, and his son, Justin Combs. However, Harvey recently dispelled rumors that she dated a father and a son in a new interview.

LOS ANGELES, CA – AUGUST 24: Lori Harvey is seen on August 24, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

“It’s so funny, because I’m so quiet there’s been so many stories that have been made up about me,” she said. “Like full blown stories — I’ve heard I’ve dated a father and son before… Absolutely not true. And I’ve even heard that I’m a lesbian before.”

Last year, she got out of a year-long relationship with Michael B. Jordan. Shortly after news of her relationship with Damson broke, fans quickly dug up photos of the Snowfall actor and Jordan hanging out together.

Of course, the news led Twitter into a frenzy. You could check out some of the best reactions below.

One thing for sure and two things for certain, Lori Harvey gon’ have the most eligible bachelor doing things they ain’t never done before…like making a relationship public.



happy birthday to the GOAT. pic.twitter.com/2YDKuFzuuY — mya. (@myabriabe) January 13, 2023

Not he called Damson Idris anybody https://t.co/hRdzPLCi0n — shallow as a shower (@bigbabyybear) January 13, 2023

I meaaaan… I ain’t mad at her 😭 Damson is foiiineeee https://t.co/tZoIz3Q77j — 💲 (@ItsMeee_Sue) January 13, 2023