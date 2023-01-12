She’s laying some rumors to rest, and people believe Lori Harvey is addressing gossip about Diddy. In the summer of 2019, Diddy and Harvey emerged with their unlikely romance. The pair didn’t speak about their union, but they were photographed jet-setting from one end of the world to another. Paparazzi were on their heels at every turn, prompting social media to erupt about Harvey’s alleged dating past.

It was speculated that before her relationship with Diddy, Harvey also dated the Bad Boy mogul’s son, Justin Combs. In a new interview with Adrienne Houghton for E! News, the socialite seemingly addresses the rumors.

In a clip of the conversation, Houghton mentioned Steve Harvey. Houghton wanted to know the “one piece of advice” the model’s famous stepfather has given her “that really has stuck.”

“Just remember that you’re the prize, always,” Harvey answered. “That’s like, his golden slogan for me.” Houghton questioned what that meant for Harvey.

“It just means not like, compromising my values, my happiness, my peace,” she said. “Not settling for less than what I know I deserve. And not being afraid to walk away from a situation if it’s no longer serving me.”

When asked about the biggest misconception, Harvey didn’t hesitate with her response.

“It’s so funny, because I’m so quiet, there’s been so many stories that have been made up about me,” she stated. “I’ve seen stories about me being fully in love with somebody and you have like, this whole relationship. And I’ll see the guy and I’m like, I’ve actually never met him before.”

“Like, full-blown stories I’ve heard, I’ve dated a father and son before. Absolutely not true,” she continued. “I’ve even heard that I’m a lesbian at one point. So, you know, there’s been a lot of different things. A lot of stories, lot of misconceptions. I think they’re hilarious. I love the stories.”

Meanwhile, the most recent gossip about the model’s dating life involves Snowfall actor Damson Idris. Prior to their rumored romance, Harvey and Black Panther icon Michael B. Jordan split in 2022 after a year of dating. She has also been tied to rapper Future.

Check out the clip of Lori Harvey above.