adrienne houghton
- RelationshipsLori Harvey Seemingly Denies Dating Diddy & His Son JustinShe says rumors that she dated a "father and son" are "absolutely not true," as is the gossip about her being a lesbian.By Erika Marie
- Pop Culture"The Real" May Not Return For Its Ninth SeasonThere have been reports that the hit tv show "The Real" will not be returning for a ninth season. By Brianna Lawson
- RelationshipsAdrienne Houghton Supports Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson: "Marry A Guy That Makes You Laugh"The talk show host called Davidson "cute" and says it's attractive that "he's not for the Hollywood shenanigans."By Erika Marie
- TVRaven-Symone Says She’s "Down" To Join Adrienne Houghton On "The Real"There might be a new host on "The Real."By Madusa S.
- Pop CultureAdrienne Houghton Explains Why She Didn't Speak About Tamar BraxtonAdrienne Houghton explains why she's refrained from posting about her former "The Real" co-host Tamar Braxton's recent troubles.By Erika Marie
- TVTamera Mowry-Housley Announces Departure From "The Real" After 6 SeasonsTamera Mowry-Housley didn't plan on making the announcement so soon but news began to circulate online.By Erika Marie
- MusicAlicia Keys Reveals She Was Almost In The Girl Group "Little Women"Alicia Keys shared she was slated to be in a girl group and some people believe she was speaking about 3LW (3 Little Women).By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsAdrienne Houghton Reveals What Attracted Her To Husband: "I Need A Man To Check Me"Adrienne Houghton spoke with Fat Joe about what drew her to her husband, Israel Houghton and why they're such a great match.By Erika Marie
- GramAdrienne Houghton Flexes 20-Pound Weight Loss With Bikini SelfieAdrienne Houghton revealed her slimmer figure with a message about loving herself and becoming disciplined about her health.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureRaven-Symoné & Kiely Williams Address "Cheetah Girls" Drama On IG LiveFormer "Cheetah Girls" co-stars Raven-Symoné and Kiely Williams discussed all their past drama and Kiely's beef with fellow Cheetah Girl, Adrienne Houghton.By Lynn S.
- RandomAdrienne Houghton Says People Think Stepdaughter Mariah Is Her SisterAdrienne Houghton and her 23-year-old stepdaughter Mariah Houghton share what makes their bond work so well.By Erika Marie
- TVJeannie Mai & Jeezy Get Trolled With Coronavirus InsultsJeannie Mai spoke about how the Coronavirus outbreak has made her relationship a target for cruel remarks.By Erika Marie
- MusicAdrienne Houghton Confirms Fabolous's "You Be Killin Em" Beat Was Made For HerLenny S. snatched it up and gave it to Fabolous.By Erika Marie
- MusicAdrienne Houghton Says Church People Haven't Been The Most WelcomingThe singer, who's married to gospel artist Israel Houghton, agrees with actress Meagan Good's recent comments about judgy church folks.By Erika Marie