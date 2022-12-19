No more than a year ago, if you asked pretty much anyone online, they’d tell you that Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey were an “end game” couple. Practically since the start of their union, it seemed as though the model and actor were preparing for an eventual walk down the aisle. However, all of that suddenly and unexpectedly ended earlier this year when they announced their split to the world.

Since then, the Memphis native has been maintaining her single-girl status – until now, that is. Earlier this month, rumours began running rampant about her and Snowfall actor, Damson Idris. For the most part, many expressed jealousy over the gossip. Others, however, praised Harvey for her Thanos-like ability to collect fine men like infinity stones.

listen. if i looked like lori harvey, i’d be collecting the finest men like infinity stones too. https://t.co/8VApKQFBz4 — anna melissa 🏀✨ (@annamelissa) December 11, 2022

While there were previously no photos to substantiate any claims of an ongoing fling between them, that began to change this past weekend. As Just Jared reports, the famous pair were dining in Los Angeles a few days ago.

To avoid any suspicion, they arrived separately for their date. Additionally, details posted on @theneighborhood talk reveal that Idris’ security escorted him to the rear passenger seat of his Escalade after 10:30 PM that night.

Minutes later, his guard returned to the restaurant to safely usher Harvey to the other side of the vehicle. After leaving Olivetta, the rumoured couple reportedly went to Catch Steak to celebrate Zack Bia’s birthday party.

Sources say they waited for photographers to leave that venue before dipping near midnight. This time it was ladies first as the 25-year-old was escorted back into the Cadillac. Idris came soon after, and they sped off to their next location.

Speculators think that Harvey and her apparent new beau left separately to avoid being photographed together.

Lori Harvey attends the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 12, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)

Along with the Damson Idris gossip, earlier this month came a rumour suggesting that the socialite requires the men she’s romantically involved with to sign an NDA. This isn’t uncommon practice among celebrities, however, Lori Harvey’s allegedly has a severe financial penalty if broken.

Read all the juicy details about that here. Afterward, let us know what you think of the potential new couple in the comments.

