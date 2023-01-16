One of Hollywood’s most previously beloved couples is moving on from each other. Moreover, rumors spread of Michael B. Jordan dating model Amber Jepson after his ex Lori Harvey went public with actor Damson Idris. According to a new report, the 35-year-old grew close to the British model while spending more time in the UK.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: (L-R) Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic)

According to The Sun, the actor’s time in England is owed to his partial ownership of the AFC Bournemouth soccer club, which he netted last year. Also during his visits, he formed a relationship with the 26-year-old model. However, reports indicate that they’re still in the early stages of a romance.

Moreover, the publication’s sources claim that the two went on several dates together whenever he stopped by. Also, the Creed star allegedly commented on some of her social media posts.

“It’s early stages but Amber and Michael are really keen on each other,” one insider stated. “They make a handsome, cute couple and are both financially independent. Watch this space.” Many said the same about Jordan and Harvey, even as cheating rumors surfaced online. Hollywood Unlocked founder Jason Lee confessed that he even asked Harvey about them after gossip circled on social media. Even with their break-up, it’s still up in the air.

While Jordan is reportedly having some fun of his own, the news comes just days after his ex took that step first. On her 26th birthday, Lori Harvey publicly confirmed her relationship with Snowfall actor Damson Idris. Moreover, the 31-year-old posted a picture of him kissing Harvey on the cheek on his Instagram story. The caption read “Happy Birthday Nunu.”

Damson Idris and his new woman Lori Harvey 📸❤️ pic.twitter.com/GOWTRIJFSy — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) January 13, 2023

Later, onlookers spotted the couple at the socialite’s celebratory party in Los Angeles. While guests included Kendall Jenner, Lizzo, Justin Bieber, and more, Jordan’s also building up star power. Furthermore, he recently announced that Dreamville, the J. Cole-led rap collective, will executive produce Creed III‘s soundtrack.

What do you think of Michael B. Jordan’s reportedly dating again after his split from Lori Harvey? Whatever the case, let us know in the comments down below. Also, as always, come back to HNHH for the latest celebrity gossip and relationship rumors.