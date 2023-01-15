You know what they say – when it rains, it pours. Luckily for Kendall Jenner, she can afford an assistant to trail behind her, holding an umbrella over her head so she can stay dry and maintain use of both hands.

Unsurprisingly, the reality star is getting hate for her latest antics online. As The Sun reports, photos of a miserable-looking male dressed in all-black have been circulating online as he follows the model through the California downpour to her destination.

Snapped on Saturday (January 14), the photos see Jenner dressed down in black leggings and a blue hoodie. White crew socks and a pair of tan ankle-heigh Ugg boots keep her feet warm. Even with the rain pouring, she was able to wear her hood down and keep her long black hair dry. Her staff member, on the other hand, wasn’t so lucky.

As The Sun reports, social media users have been quick to share their thoughts on the paparazzi photos. “I don’t care how rich I am but I would feel so bad letting someone hold my umbrella for me while they are getting soaked,” one user wrote on a Kardashian forum.

“Agreed! Plus it would be a bit awkward? You would stay [drier] just holding it yourself…” another pointed out. Later, someone else chimed in with, “Yes! I was just thinking how I couldn’t allow someone to hold an umbrella for me because I’m too lazy to hold it myself.”

While she’s facing hate for Saturday’s outing, Jenner certainly made a splash while attending Lori Harvey’s 26th birthday party earlier this weekend.

For her part, the 818 founder donned a sultry sheer black dress with no bra for the function at Lavo in West Hollywood. Other famous faces in attendance include Tyler, The Creator and Justine Skye.

Additionally, Damson Idris and the b-day girl made their official debut as a couple at the party. Read more about that here, and check back with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

