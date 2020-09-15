Umbrella
- MusicWhat Is Rihanna's Best-Selling Album?Boasting some of the biggest songs of her career, this album from Rihanna proved to be a game-changer in pop music. By Axl Banks
- Pop CultureKendall Jenner Slammed For Making Assistant Hold Umbrella In RainstormWhile her sisters flew to Toronto to support Tristan Thompson, the eldest Jenner sister spent her weekend in rainy Los Angeles.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsWacotron Picks Up The Pace On Marshmello-Produced "Umbrella" With G HerboWacotron makes a name for himself on "Umbrella" with G Herbo and Marshmello.By Alex Zidel
- MusicMary J. Blige Has No Regrets About Passing On Rihanna Hit "Umbrella"The singer explained why she decided not to take on the track and said "nothing about that song was Mary J. Blige."By Erika Marie