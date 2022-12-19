Some romances are all about the slow burn, but others move fast, seemingly coming together at the speed of light. Previously, a rumoured new couple moving at such a pace was Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson. However, things seem to have fizzled there, and the headlines have moved on to Lori Harvey and Damson Indris.

The model’s most recent high-profile relationship was with Black Panther actor Michael B. Jordan. The two were undeniably serious and even seemed to be on the path toward a proposal. Ultimately, though, they decided to go their separate ways without much of an explanation offered.

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Karwai Tang/Getty Images)

For his part, the Snowfall actor stirred up online buzz by spending time with Saweetie earlier this year. At the time, he posted a romantic video of the California rap diva playing piano, causing the internet to speculate about what else they’ve been doing together.

Rumours of Harvey and Idris spending time together only started making rounds this month. In a recent report from Media Take Out, a source says that she makes the men in her life sign an NDA with a $1M penalty. Additionally, it named the British star as one of the men she’s been romantically linked to as of late.

Not long after that news went viral, the pair all but made it official by stepping out together in West Hollywood.

They attempted to be discrete by having security escort them to and from separately. Regardless, the blogs got a hold of videos showing the celebs entering the same Escalade at different times.

Following her weekend date night, Harvey had some celebrating to do with the launch of her Essence magazine cover. Throughout the accompanying interview, she talks a lot specifically about wanting to distance herself from being known as someone’s girlfriend all the time.

“Because I’ve been so quiet this whole time, the Internet has created narratives for me,” the 26-year-old said. “People are just taking whatever bits of gossip and rumours that they have, and then creating that as a truth. In reality, the majority of the time it’s so far from the truth. So, it can be tough.”

At the time of the conversation, she was seemingly happily single. “I feel like it’s always been about me attached to something or someone,” Harvey told the outlet. “This time, it’s about me. Self-love, self-care, self-reflection. I’m being a little selfish right now. It’s my time.”

However, she undoubtedly caught Idris’ eye, as he was quick to show love to one of the photographs from her shoot. On Monday (December 19), he reposted directly from her account, leaving a trail of fire emojis beneath to show his approval.

