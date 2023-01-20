Breakups are obviously painful for anyone. For celebrities, though, that hurt is often magnified by a thousand thanks to tabloid magazines and internet super sleuths. When two stars go their separate ways, they often hear about each other’s every move in the weeks after. When their former lover begins dating again, they’re unable to avoid the headlines and Twitter trends. Such has been the case recently for Michael B. Jordan, who split from Lori Harvey in mid-2022.

The pair were “couple goals” for many, with the possibility of engagement seemingly on the horizon. However, they suddenly ended their union, and have since scrubbed all traces of one another from social media.

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/VF22/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

For his part, the Black Panther actor has been working on his career goals in recent months. Harvey, on the other hand, confirmed rumours of her first high-profile romance since she and Jordan split at her birthday party last weekend. Presently, she’s dating Damson Idris, and the two look incredibly happy together.

As the model and actor became Instagram official, memes joked about how the 35-year-old may be reacting to the news. At the same time, the rumour mill began turning, and it was suggested that Jordan has been spending time with a British bikini model named Amber Jepson.

The Sun shared the gossip earlier this week, claiming that he’s “enamoured” with the 26-year-old blonde. They said that he’s “replied to some of her social media posts” recently, and she’s keen to “see where the relationship can go.”

However, The Shade Room has since denied the rumoured romance, a statin that a reliable source close to Jordan shut the allegations down. “The two have never met before,” they added.

As previously mentioned, the California native is pouring most of his energy into work. His directorial debut, Creed III is due out on March 3. “I’ve grown more sure of who I am, holding agency in my own story, maturing personally, growing professionally and learning from the greats like Ryan Coogler, most recently Denzel Washington, and other top-tier directors I respect. All of which sets the table for this moment,” he told Variety of the exciting journey.

Of course, aside from working behind the camera, Jordan will also star in the upcoming film.

