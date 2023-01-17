Now that his romance with Lori Harvey has been confirmed, Damson Idris has found his social media mentions cluttered. The Snowfall actor appeared in new photos with Harvey as they put their affection on full display. Later, he appeared alongside the socialite at her 26th birthday party, and the public had quite a bit to say about Harvey’s dating past.

The attention was expected, which is most likely why the couple refrained from sharing the news of their union. This morning (January 17), Idris returned to social media with an update that seems to give a nod to the ongoing reactions.

“Happy back to the grind day. Be thankful for today,” wrote the actor. “[And] always remember, there are a bunch of miserable people out there who want to take your good vibes away. Don’t let them.”

The internet has lit up once again as the public discusses Harvey and her previous romances. Last year, she ended her relationship with Michael B. Jordan after a year together. Before that, the model was also tied to the likes of Future and Sean “Diddy” Combs.”

In a recent interview with Andrienne Houghton, Harvey seemingly addressed gossip about her dating a father and son.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 08: Lori Harvey attends the REVOLVE Gallery NYFW Presentation at Hudson Yards on September 8, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

It was said that she linked with Diddy after also dating his son Justin Combs. While she didn’t name names during her interview, Harvey made it clear that it wasn’t true at all.

For now, expect to see much more about Harvey and Idris on your timelines.