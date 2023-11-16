Lori Harvey & Future: Relationship Timeline

Lori Harvey and Future have captured the public's attention with their relationship and became an expected powerhouse couple during COVID-19 in 2020. Lori Harvey, a model and social media influencer, is well-known for her high-profile relationships, including with celebrities like Michael B. Jordan and Diddy. Future, a renowned rapper and producer known for hits like "Mask Off" and "Life Is Good," became a topic of fascination when rumors of his relationship with Lori Harvey began in late 2019.

Their relationship drew attention partly due to their celebrity statuses and partly due to the intriguing dynamics of their pairing. The couple's social media interactions and public outings were closely followed, with fans speculating about the seriousness of their relationship. As their relationship evolved, it continued to be a subject of public fascination, offering a case study of how celebrity relationships are perceived and discussed in the age of social media and 24/7 news cycles.

November 2019: The Initial Whispers & Confirmation

The dating rumors of Lori Harvey and Future sparked when they were spotted together at the rapper's 36th birthday celebration. Their relationship escalated with trips to Jamaica and other public appearances, though they maintained a relatively low profile. Despite their discretion, the couple shared significant moments, like referring to each other affectionately on social media. Future even called Lori his “flawless” in a post.

Further, the couple often vacated together. A notable adventure was one of their trips from Jamaica to Utah. Lori also supported Future at a concert in Nigeria. Overall, Future and Lori Harvey's relationship was characterized by a notable sense of privacy. This was different than Future's previous approach to personal relationships.

January 2020: Moving In Together

Further adding to their bond, the couple reportedly began living together in Los Angeles, which suggested a deeper level of commitment. Despite persistent rumors suggesting a potential breakup, Future and Lori continued to make appearances together at various events. This included the celebration of Lori's birthday, dispelling such rumors. Future frequently engaged in grand romantic gestures to her. For example, he lavishly showered Lori with roses on Valentine's Day. Then, during Christmas, he presented her with an array of luxurious gifts. These gestures highlighted the affectionate and public nature of their bond.

August 2020: Challenges, Speculations & Split

The relationship faced its share of challenges and public scrutiny. Rumors speculated about the stability of their relationship. Fans wondered if the two had what it takes to stay together and make the relationship work. Future was allegedly linked to other women, which has plagued his past relationships. In August 2020, the couple decided to split. But the reasons for their breakup were never officially confirmed. But there were hints of things not ending well between the couple on social media. Future would reveal this later on 42 Dugg's song, "Maybach," in which he was featured.

May 2021: Future Disses Lori On A Song

The breakup was particularly publicized when Future mentioned Lori and her family in his verse on 42 Dugg's song "Maybach." Apparently, there were still some unresolved issues post-breakup between the couple that was not brought to light until now. In his featured verse, Future mentions, “Tell Steve Harvey, I don’t want her.” Then, he goes on to trash Lori and diss Michael B Jordan, whom she dated after the rapper. Future raps, “Must have forgotten to tell her daddy she begged me not to leave. Put baguettes on your ankles, damn near up to your knees. She didn’t have a choice but to go f**k a lame after me.”

Lori could have responded viciously back at him. But she decided not to retaliate and stoop down to Future’s pettiness and low standards. In an interview with Bustle, she states that she wanted to take the high road in the situation. She states: “I just try to stay up here and take the high road in every situation. I try to just not let any type of negativity or rumors or anything like that make me stoop down to that level and go back and forth with it or whatever. Just maintain my position of I know who I am, I know what’s going on.”

Lori Harvey & Future Post Breakup

Both Lori and Future moved on after their breakup. They deleted many of their photos of each other off their Instagram accounts. Lori began dating actor Michael B. Jordan, while Future was linked with other women, such as rapper Dess Dior and model Joie Chavis.

The relationship between Lori Harvey and Future, though short-lived, had a noticeable impact on popular culture. It highlights the public's fascination with celebrity relationships. This is also fueled by social media and the media's coverage of their private lives. This relationship, along with others under the scrutiny of the public eye, presents a paradoxical situation. It showcases the challenges a couple may face in balancing fame with wanting to keep their personal life and relationships away from the constant glare of public attention.

