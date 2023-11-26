Lizzo Steps Out For Beyonce's "RENAISSANCE" Concert Film Premiere

Beyonce premiered her eagerly-anticipated Renaissance concert film in Beverly Hills last night, and as one would expect, hosted quite the guest list. Stars like Chloe and Halle Bailey, Janelle Monae, Kris Jenner, and more stepped out to support Queen Bey. Lizzo even reemerged for the event, which was hosted at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater. The embattled musician stunned in an all-white getup, rocking a long white skirt and a crop top, which she also complemented with a dramatic matching wrap.

Lizzo's had quite a year, after being hit with a slew of allegations from former employees. She's been accused of sexual harassment and bullying, as well as additional misconduct. She made it clear, regardless, that she wouldn't miss an opportunity to show her love to Beyonce. The Texas-born songstress did, after all, show Lizzo her support amid the allegations.

Lizzo Stuns In All-White Attire

Lizzo attends the World Premiere of "Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé" at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on November 25, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage for Parkwood)

Following news of the suit, Beyonce brought her iconic Renaissance World Tour to Atlanta, name-dropping her in “Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)" during the show. “Lizzo! I love you, Lizzo!” she shouted at the time. Clearly, Lizzo hasn't forgotten those who have stood by her side throughout the tough circumstances. Plus, who could resist the opportunity to catch the premiere of Bey's new concert film?

Following an undoubtedly difficult few months, Lizzo says that she's focused on self-improvement, telling Instagram followers this month that she strives to get better. "I’m working.. on music, myself, relationships with people and food, my anxiety, my body, my business, and my trust issues with the world. But they are deep now, deeper than they’ve ever been," she wrote. What do you think of Lizzo stepping out for the premiere of Beyonce's new Renaissance concert film? Are you a fan of her all-white look? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

