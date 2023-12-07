Halle Bailey Pregnancy Rumors Fueled By "The Color Purple" Premiere Look

Halle Bailey recently stepped out for the premiere of the new musical adaptation of The Color Purple. She stars in the film alongside Fantasia Barrino, Danielle Brooks, Taraji P. Henson, Ciara, H.E.R., and more. Bailey wore a voluminous red gown, which she complemented with a bold matching lip. While the Little Mermaid star certainly stunned at the event, fans are more focused on what the 23-year-old might have been covering up.

Notably, the dress she wore boasts plenty of ruffles, which conveniently obscure her stomach. The performer has been at the center of rampant pregnancy rumors as of late, and unfortunately, this latest look only seems to have added fuel to the fire. Bailey has yet to directly address the speculation, however, she did share a message with fans earlier this week which appeared to hint at the rumors.

Halle Bailey At The Color Purple Premiere

"I just also wanna say I'm so very grateful for my real supporters who are respectful of women's bodies and loving," she wrote. "Being under a microscope is not easy but for the real ones who show unconditional love religiously I appreciate you I feel so blessed and grateful." Clearly, Bailey isn't looking to spotlight that area of her life right now, opting instead to keep it under wraps.

As for The Color Purple, Bailey opened up about what it was like on set during her interview with Cosmopolitan in October, sharing that it was a great experience. “Set was like going to a cookout – it felt like a family reunion, honestly, like you’re surrounded by your aunties and cousins,” she explained. “I was just excited to be there as a fan of everyone. The movie is a labor of love. I mean, we all care so much about the original story and really wanted to do a good job with this reimagining.” What do you think of Halle Bailey's look for the premiere of The Color Purple? Are you a fan of her ruffly red gown? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

