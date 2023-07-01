DJ Drama Announces New “Gangsta Grillz” Podcast Premieres July 20

DJ Drama recently revealed a new venture he has on the way for fans. He announced that he’s started a new podcast, dubbed DJ Drama’s Gangsta Grillz Podcast. The podcast will be available exclusively through Audible, and is set to premiere tomorrow (July 20). He will kick off the new pod with a visit from Pharrell. The Gangsta Grillz Podcast is also presented by Kenya Barris’ Khalabo Ink Society.

In an Instagram post, he says the podcast was done in honor of the 50th anniversary of hip hop. He explains that in each episode, he “[Takes] You On A Musical, Historical & Cultural Journey Of The Most Important Mixtape Brand In History.” Other guests set to appear on the podcast include Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz, Tyler, the Creator, Wiz Khalifa, Fabolous, and more. “Whether you’re an avid fan of hip-hop or a lover of modern music, DJ Drama’s Gangsta Grillz Podcast is an absolute must-listen, offering invaluable insights and enthralling conversations with the trailblazers of the genre,” the podcast’s description reads. Fans are eager to hear what the artist and his various high-profile guests have to say.

DJ Drama’s Podcast Premieres July 20

Last month, it was reported that DJ Drama was the victim of an alleged robbery in Toronto, resulting in his chains being taken from his neck. Allegedly, Drake fans carried out the robbery, then indirectly told him “That’s what you f***ing get for not checking in.” “Shout out boy, Drizzy, eh? Triple G’s, you know how we rock!,” they added.

Two masked men showed off what appeared to be his jewelry in a clip. It was later rumored that the chains were on their way back to their rightful owner, however, according to Top5, it allegedly cost him a hefty fee. “$120K for the chain back, that’s a good deal,” he wrote. DJ Drama later denied this, simply commenting a cap emoji under the report.

