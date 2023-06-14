DJ Drama’s visit to Toronto didn’t end smoothly, apparently. Three men in masks took to Instagram over the weekend to reveal that they stole the Gangsta Grillz DJ’s chain during his visit to the 6ix. Along with shouting out Drake, who Drama’s had issues with in the past, the three individuals seemingly confirmed their alliance with incarcerated Toronto rapper Top 5’s GGG crew. “This is — that’s what you f**kin’ get for not checkin’ in!” one masked robber says holding up the chains. “Shout out boy, Drizzy, eh? Triple G’s, you know how we rock!”

Ultimately, Top 5 chimed in on the matter, seemingly confirming that he was the one responsible for Drama’s chain getting snatched. “For all you that don’t post my music, and don’t play my music 2023 your chains are getting snatched,” Top5 wrote. “@djdrama come get ur chain back lil boy. Eventually, he alleged that DJ Drama put up $120,000 for his chain to get returned. “120K for the chain back that’s a good deal,” he wrote.

Read More: DJ Drama Reveals Who He Wants To Work With For Future “Gangsta Grillz” Projects

DJ Drama’s Camp Reacts

DJ Drama’s camp calls cap on claims he paid $120K to get his stolen chains back https://t.co/52WCdDsvQr pic.twitter.com/3ZuZ0rGR9o — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) June 13, 2023

DJ Drama’s crew finally responded to the allegations after days of headlines. While the Generation Now co-founder hasn’t chimed in yet, the label’s official Instagram page slid into the comment section of Akademiks’ post with a cap emoji. Then, the other co-founder of Generation Now, Leighton “Lakeshow” Morrison chuckled at the rumors of Drama having to pay for his chain. “Lololololololol,” he wrote. It seems as though Drama isn’t actually willing to pay the fee, after all.

At this point, the details surrounding the incident involving DJ Drama remain unclear. However, there have been a number of people who came forward with alleged details surrounding the altercation. Apparently, Drama got jumped following his performance at Century Nightclub on King Street. However, one tweet alleged that he got attacked inside of the venue. At this point, no footage of the altercation has emerged and DJ Drama hasn’t necessarily acknowledged Top5’s claims. We’ll keep you posted on anymore developments surrounding DJ Drama and Top 5. Check out the comments above and let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Read More: DJ Drama Puts His Name At The Forefront On “I’m Really Like That”