generation now
- Original ContentLil Uzi Vert Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The RapperExplore the net worth of rapper Lil Uzi Vert in 2024. Learn about his earnings, lifestyle, and influence on the music industry.By Jake Skudder
- MixtapesLil Uzi Vert Finally Releases “Pink Tape” In All Of Its GloryThe highly-anticipated album includes 26 songs and features from Travis Scott, Nicki Minaj, Don Toliver & more. By Aron A.
- MusicDJ Drama's Team Denies Paying $120K To Get Stolen Chains ReturnedDJ Drama's team called the claims "cap." By Aron A.
- Pop CultureLil Uzi Vert's "Pink Tape" Album Will Be Featureless According To Don CannonUzi has patched things up after his public fallout with Generation Now in 2019.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicDJ Drama Condemns Roc Nation's Alleged Involvement In 2019's "Free Uzi" CampaignUzi was upset with Generation Now over an album release, and soon, the controversy escalated with a "Free Uzi" campaign.By Erika Marie
- ReviewsLil Uzi Vert "RED & WHITE" EP Review"RED & WHITE" proves that Uzi’s new sauce needs some serious mixing before they finish “The Pink Tape.”By Joshua Robinson
- Pop CultureDJ Drama Reflects On His 2007 Mixtape Raid: "I Really Got Hit Wit The RICO (And Won)"At the time of Drama and Don Cannon's arrest, law enforcement confiscated over 80K CDs.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureDJ Drama’s Generation Now Label Expands Deal With Atlantic RecordsThe Atlanta-based label imprint has taken another step in their joint venture with Atlantic Records.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLil Uzi Vert, DJ Drama, Don Cannon Accused Of Scamming Adamn Killa Of $20KAdamn Killa claims Uzi and his label took money for clearances and ran.By Thomas Galindo
- MusicFuture & Lil Uzi Vert Don't Drop New Tape & Fans Are FrustratedFuture and Lil Uzi Vert were supposed to release a collaborative mixtape today but, unfortunately for the fans, they didn't come through.By Alex Zidel
- MusicRich The Kid Almost Signed Lil Uzi Vert, That's Why Feud BeganRich The Kid and Lil Uzi Vert traded disses for some time before ending their beef, and now Adam22 is shedding light on their past rift.By Erika Marie
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Releases "Eternal Atake" Short FilmLil Uzi Vert is filled with surprises as he gets ready for the release of his forthcoming project, the long-awaited "Eternal Atake."By Aron A.
- Music VideosDJ Drama Rides Out With Rick Ross, Westside Gunn & Lule In The "350" VideoDJ Drama keeps it casual with a few fresh whips and even flyer women for his "350" video with Rick Ross, Westside Gunn & Lule.By Keenan Higgins
- GramDJ Drama's Girlfriend Confronts & Allegedly Beats Up Side ChickDJ Drama is at the center of controversy after a woman claimed she was physically assaulted by the record executive's girlfriend.By Erika Marie