DJ Drama faced a fair share of social media clowning over the weekend after video surfaced of robbers flaunting his chains. Apparently, they robbed the Philly multi-hyphenate for not “checking” when he visited Toronto, and later posted his chains online for the world to see. “That’s what you f***ing get for not checking in,” the men say in the clip. “Shout out boy Drizzy, eh. Triple Gs, you know how we rock.” It’s funny that they mention Drake, as the two allegedly had past beef and it’s unclear whether “checking” was the only motivation behind the robbery.

Regardless of all that, a new video that is buzzing around the Internet alleges that DJ Drama’s chains are on the way back to him. Furthermore, an Instagram account called @keep6ixsolid posted the clip in question. Hilariously, it also features the theme from The Godfather in the background. Whether he paid for the chains back or not, it’s still quite worrisome considering that we don’t know the full extent of the robbery. Maybe it turned more violent than threatening, so we hope that everyone involved is as safe and sound as the chains look.

Read More: DJ Drama Reveals Who He Wants To Work With For Future “Gangsta Grillz” Projects

DJ Drama Is Apparently Getting His Chains Back

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJ Akademiks (@akademiks)

Going back to that point about Drake, it’s interesting that it formed part of the conversation due to other recent events. Meek Mill, who also reconciled a beef with the 6ix God, recently took shots at DJ Drama, who was his former friend and collaborator. A lot of info exploded on his Twitter page, and he called Drama a “goofy over these h*es” among other jabs. “I asked Drama why he always speaking down on me with a few other words too, told him he’s a goofy,” he tweeted. “I also hit him when he tried to compare ‘Dreams And Nightmares’ to ‘[Just] Wanna Rock’ AND DOWNPLAY ME.”

“That man never did real charity in Philly in his life,” Meek continued his rant, among other tweets. “I just be saying bits parts online because it be too much to say… I be wanting it to be known when ion Rock wit these goofies … and I stand on my tippy toes when I see them so it’s no confusion before we even interact! ‘Drama queen over these females.'” For the latest news and updates on DJ Drama, log back into HNHH.

Read More: DJ Drama Net Worth 2023: What Is The Legend Worth?