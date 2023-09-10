Will Smith Recalls “The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air” Premiering 33 Years Ago

"Moved in 33 years ago today," Will Smith captioned an Instagram post commemorating the 33-year anniversary of the premiere of "The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air." It's the show that launched him into international fame, and one that propelled the careers of loads of other cast and crew members. In fact, it's wild to think that it's been so long since, and yet the actor and musician remains as jovial as ever. In his post, the Philly native included a recent picture of him in front of the legendary TV show's house, along with another one of the main cast.

Of course, there's been a lot of reflection on this program over the years, some from Will Smith himself, and a lot from others in his early career, as well. For example, DJ Jazzy Jeff remarked in an interview with HNHH how different his and Smith's career would've been if they had a chance to release more of the music they did together. For many, though, their introduction to the 54-year-old was through the character of Will on "Fresh Prince." It's a testament to his talents as an entertainer that both legacies remain alive and well today.

Will Smith Celebrates 33 Years Since "The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air" Premiered

However, that's not to say that they didn't come with bumps in the road, especially in his personal life. For example, the Emancipation star recently had an interview on Kevin Hart's Hart To Heart, and spoke on how fame has changed his family dynamic. "Pretty much 2010 to 2012, I had achieved everything I had ever dreamed," Will Smith remarked. "Nobody in my family was happy. Willow was the first one to begin the mutiny and it was my first realization that success and money don’t mean happiness. Up until that point, I really believed that you could succeed your way to a house and a family and you could win your way to happiness."

Regardless, those heavy experiences are the result of unimaginable acclaim and visibility as a celebrity. That's owed to his fantastic work on and off-screen, in or outside the booth, and as a businessman in his own right. While very few can relate to his journey in pop culture, his path paved the way for a lot of hearts, souls, and treasured memories, whether it's within his family or beyond it. On that note, what's your favorite moment from "The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air"? Let us know in the comments and check back in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on Will Smith.

