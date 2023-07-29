Will Smith Voices Support For SAG-AFTRA & WGA Strike: “Pivotal Moment”

Will Smith has declared his support for the ongoing strike involving SAG-AFTRA actors and WGA writers. In a post on his Instagram, Smith shared a picture of himself and a group of peers at The Screen Acting Studio.

“I wanna talk for a second about ACTING,” he wrote in the caption. “As some of y’all mighta heard, my guild, @SAGAFTRA are on strike along with our writer colleagues in the WGA. It’s a pivotal moment for our profession.”

Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones aiming their weapons towards the sky in a scene from the film ‘Men. In Black’, 1997. (Photo by Columbia Pictures/Getty Images)

Smith continued: “33 years into my career as an actor and there are still some days when I feel like I’m that kid from Philly who’s on borrowed time, even though I know I’ve been extraordinarily blessed and lucky to have worked as an actor all this time. It’s thanks to my friend, my teacher and my mentor @aaronspeiser whom I fondly refer to as ‘coach’ that those days when I feel like I don’t belong are fewer and further between… I’m grateful to coach for continuing to support these talented hopefuls in this art-form that I love and have been lucky enough to work in for three decades of my life! Thanks COACH!” The SAG-AFTRA Guild’s Instagram page commented on the post. “Thank you for your support, Will!” they wrote. Check out Smith’s statement below.

Smith is far from the only celebrity to have spoken out in support of the ongoing strike. Snoop Dogg, Ice-T, and many more have discussed the situation as well. In showing his support, Snoop canceled a pair of Hollywood Bowl shows he planned for October.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith)

“We regret to inform you that due to the ongoing strike and the uncertainty when this will be over, we need to cancel the Hollywood Bowl show,” Snoop wrote in the cancelation. “We stand in solidarity with all of our brothers and sisters in the WGA and SAG-AFTRA during this difficult time and remain hopeful that the AMPTP will come back to the negotiating table with a REAL proposal and we can all get back to work.”

