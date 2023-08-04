Will Smith Shares His Mixed Feelings On His Family Finding Fame

Will Smith has always had a tumultuous journey with fame. While he himself skyrocketed to success as both an actor and a rapper in the 90s, he didn’t have a fully famous family until later on. According to Page Six, he sat down on a recent episode of Kevin Hart’s interview show Hart To Heart and discussed family matters. Smith referred to 2010 as his greatest year as both an artist and a parent. He cited Jaden’s film Karate Kid and Willow’s song “Whip My Hair” as major accomplishments that released in 2010. “I’m building this dream of a family I’ve had in my mind. I’m going to do it better than my father did it.” Smith says on the show.

Pretty much 2010 to 2012 I had achieved everything I had ever dreamed,” Will Smith elaborated. Despite how successful he felt for himself and his family he also admits it didn’t make them happier. “Nobody in my family was happy,” he explains later in the show. He compared the family’s fame to a “platoon” and decried that eventually, nobody wanted to be a part of it. “Willow was the first one to begin the mutiny and it was my first realization that success and money don’t mean happiness.” He concludes the interview reflecting on the lesson that taught him. “Up until that point, I really believed that you could succeed your way to a house and a family and you could win your way to happiness.”

Will Smith Opens Up On His Famous Family

Earlier this year Will Smith and Martin Lawrence took to social media to announce that Bad Boys 4 was officially coming. A few months later they were spotted filming some scenes for the movie in Atlanta. Unsurprisingly those shots featured mostly car chases and shootouts. Since then, new updates on the film’s progress have been pretty difficult to come by. Many have wondered if either of the ongoing strikes could impact its release.

