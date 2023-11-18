Andre 3000’s “New Blue Sun” Needs A “Chopped And Screwed” Version, Paul Wall Claims

Paul Wall has asked for a "chopped and screwed" version of Andre 3000's new flute album, New Blue Sun. "Does anybody have a screwed and chopped version of Andre 3000 flute album? I need that asap for the slab," Wall wrote on X, formerly Twitter. As Wall noted in his post, he specifically wanted this version to listen to in his car.

However, Wall isn't the only person showing love for Andre's new album. “I am no stranger to the ‘departure album’ […] albums the complete opposite of what the artist is known for. I knew this 3000 jawn was a left turn but I didn’t know it’s the RIGHT left turn. I always said ‘one day imma make the ambient record I’d love to sleep and dream to’ (btw, watching violent shit/sleeping to news/sleeping in stressful environment takes years off your life—-so this is why I invest heavy in stuff like this.). thank you @andre3000 #NewBlueSun," wrote Questlove.

Read More: Andre 3000 Thinks “Idlewild” Could Have Been A “Slip” For Outkast

Andre 3000 Releases Flute Album

The fact that Andre was releasing an instrumental-only flute album came as a surprise to just about everyone. In fact, the first the track on the album is literally called "I swear, I Really Wanted To Make A 'Rap' Album But This Is Literally The Way The Wind Blew Me This Time." Furthermore, Andre explained why the album is the way it is in a recent interview with NPR. "That's why New Blue Sun was something that I realized, whoa, I really want people to hear it. I really want to share it. That's my only gauge. I have to like it as a person, as an artist myself, because if I don't like it I can't expect nobody else to like it. I can't pretend in that way. That's always been hard for me," Andre said.

He also said he was taking fans to "another realm". "Yeah, it took me to other realms, to be completely honest. Like, I've been playing flute for years. It got to a point where it's kind of Instagram-worthy, where people were kind of sneaking and filming me play — in space, in the public. I might be at Starbucks getting a coffee. I might just start playing. And people would just film it and post it. That started to happen a lot. One person actually came up to me on the street and he was like, "Man, it's a thing, it's a game almost like we're trying to find you and trying to film you play a flute." And that kind of was sucky because it was like a Where's Waldo? kind of thing," Andre explained.

Read More: Andre 3000 Reveals He And Big Boi Used To Pray To Become Good Rappers

[via]