Andre 3000 Officially Has The Longest Hot 100 Song Of All Time

Earlier this month, Andre 3000 treated fans to his long-awaited debut album. But for those expecting him to return with a rap album though, he had other plans. As soon as he announced the project, he promised that it had "no bars" and he delivered on that promise. The resulting album New Blue Sun is a series of long ambient jazz compositions that feature Andre himself playing flute quite prominently. That choice in style left fans divided on how to feel about the record.

Despite the experimental nature of the album, plenty of fans decided to give it a listen, enough for its opening track to make its debut on the Hot 100 this week. The self-aware and hilariously titled "I swear, I Really Wanted To Make A 'Rap' Album But This Is Literally The Way The Wind Blew Me This Time" debuted at number 90 on the Hot 100 this week. It's the first time Andre has appeared on the chart as a solo artist in more than a decade but that isn't even the most impressive achievement for the song.

Andre 3000 Surpasses Tool And Taylor Swift For Hot 100 Record

Like almost all of the songs on his new album, "I swear" pushes beyond 10 minutes. In its entirety, the song is 12 minutes and 20 seconds, which breaks the record for the longest runtime of any song to ever crack the Hot 100. It takes the record from progressive metal band Tool's song "Fear Innoculum" which crashed onto the chart in 2019 with a 10-minute and 23-second runtime.

Many fans first became aware of Billboard tracking the Hot 100's longest entries in 2021. That came when Taylor Swift landed her song "All Too Well (Taylor's Version) at the number one spot on the chart. The track sports a runtime of 10 minutes and 13 seconds which comfortably made it the longest number one hit ever. What do you think of Andre 3000 breaking the record for longest song to ever chart on the Hot 100? Are you enjoying his experimental new album? Let us know in the comment section below.

