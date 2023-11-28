Andre 3000 Officially Has The Longest Hot 100 Song Of All Time

The record was previously held by metal band Tool.

BYLavender Alexandria
2016 ONE Musicfest

Earlier this month, Andre 3000 treated fans to his long-awaited debut album. But for those expecting him to return with a rap album though, he had other plans. As soon as he announced the project, he promised that it had "no bars" and he delivered on that promise. The resulting album New Blue Sun is a series of long ambient jazz compositions that feature Andre himself playing flute quite prominently. That choice in style left fans divided on how to feel about the record.

Despite the experimental nature of the album, plenty of fans decided to give it a listen, enough for its opening track to make its debut on the Hot 100 this week. The self-aware and hilariously titled "I swear, I Really Wanted To Make A 'Rap' Album But This Is Literally The Way The Wind Blew Me This Time" debuted at number 90 on the Hot 100 this week. It's the first time Andre has appeared on the chart as a solo artist in more than a decade but that isn't even the most impressive achievement for the song.

Read More: Andre 3000 Explains His Stance On Dropping A Rap Album

Andre 3000 Surpasses Tool And Taylor Swift For Hot 100 Record

Like almost all of the songs on his new album, "I swear" pushes beyond 10 minutes. In its entirety, the song is 12 minutes and 20 seconds, which breaks the record for the longest runtime of any song to ever crack the Hot 100. It takes the record from progressive metal band Tool's song "Fear Innoculum" which crashed onto the chart in 2019 with a 10-minute and 23-second runtime.

Many fans first became aware of Billboard tracking the Hot 100's longest entries in 2021. That came when Taylor Swift landed her song "All Too Well (Taylor's Version) at the number one spot on the chart. The track sports a runtime of 10 minutes and 13 seconds which comfortably made it the longest number one hit ever. What do you think of Andre 3000 breaking the record for longest song to ever chart on the Hot 100? Are you enjoying his experimental new album? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Andre 3000 "New Blue Sun" Review

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.