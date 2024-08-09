Andre 3000 Claims He Has Several Diss Tracks That He's Never Released

His enemies really dodged a bullet.

Andre 3000 is one of the best rappers of all time. It's close to being an objective truth. You'd be hard pressed to find a hip-hop fan who dismissed Andre's bars, or doubted his abilities on the mic. He's so good in fact, that he's never been directly challenged by another rapper. Andre 3000 has been rapping since 1994, and not one other person has dared to call him out directly or attempt to battle him. We can (and have) chalked this up to Stack's peaceful approach, but a recent interview complicates this take. It seems like the rapper has, in fact, penned a few diss tracks.

Andre 3000 let the cat out of the bag during a recent interview with Crack Magazine. The rapper gave his take on the Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar battle, which led to reflect on his own feelings towards dissing others. Apparently, Stacks is all for it. Up to a point, that is. He told the magazine that he's written lots of diss songs throughout his career. "You have feelings," he explained. "If n**gas say some slick sh*t, lines will come to your head immediately." Andre 3000 draws the line, however, at releasing said disses. He's all for working out his pen for the sake of "exercise," but doesn't support the notion of putting negative energy out into the world.

Andre 3000 Considers Writing Disses Good "Exercise"

NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 8: Andre 3000 of OutKast performs on stage at the "Fashion Rocks" concert held at Radio City Music Hall on September 8, 2004 in New York City. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)

The concept of an Andre 3000 diss is fascinating, and something that Dungeon Family member Kawan Prather talked about in 2017. He told HipHopDX that he would actually like to see someone challenge the rapper, just to see what it would inspire. "I wish somebody would diss him so we can really actually see it," Prather stated. "No one's ever had the audacity to do it." The former A&R pointed to Andre 3000's verse on the Outkast song "The Whole World" as proof. "[It's] an invitation for somebody to diss him. Listen to that verse: 'I wish you would.'"