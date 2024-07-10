Lord Jamar Takes Aim At Sexyy Red And Calls Her An Industry Plant

Lord Jamar isn't a fan of Sexyy.

Lord Jamar is someone who has never minced words when it comes to his opinions. If you ask him about a specific topic, you know he is going to give his unfiltered thoughts. Overall, this has made him a fantastic interview. The Brand Nubian MC has done numerous VladTV interviews over the years that have iconic moments. Although he has since denounced Vlad, Lord Jamar can still be seen on interview couches, giving his thoughts on the biggest topics in the culture.

Recently, Lord Jamar was being interviewed by The Art Of Dialogue. During this interview, Jamar was asked about Sexyy Red. Of course, she is a hot-button topic these days. Some feel like she isn't talented enough to get the attention she does. Others feel as though she is a caricature. As you can see down below, Lord Jamar is not a fan of the controversial artist. He even spoke on her appearance and the fact that she looks as though she smells a certain way.

Lord Jamar Weighs In

Subsequently, Lord Jamar was asked if he believes that Sexyy Red is an industry plant. The artist firmly believes that she is. In fact, he went on to note that industry plants are not some sort of conspiracy theory. For him, artists like Sexyy Red and 6ix9ine are living proof that the industry is trying to make certain artists pop. Numerous artists have been hit with industry plant allegations in the past, so Lord Jamar's comments should come as no surprise. However, it can sometimes be impossible to tell who truly has the industry's full backing.