Lord Jamar Accuses The Notorious B.I.G. Of Having The Most "Out-Of-Pocket" Lyrics Ever

Lord Jamar went off on Biggie for some of his more questionable lyrics.

Lord Jamar says that The Notorious B.I.G. is responsible for some of the most "out-of-pocket" lyrics of all time. He discussed the legendary rapper's music during a recent interview with The Art Of Dialogue which touched on the arrest of Diddy. Authorities charged the Bad Boy mogul with alleged sex trafficking and racketeering, but he's already pleaded not guilty.

"Biggie has some of the most out-of-pocket lyrics of any rapper ever and hopefully there will never be a rapper with worse lyrics," Jamar began. "But there's so much sh*t that Biggie said that people just overlooked at the time and now, when we fast-forward to where we're at, and hear about all the sh*t with Puff, now, certain things are not aging. It was bad back then but it's aging even worse." He further remarked: "I don't care how good a woman looks, I would never give fellatio to her father because she's so beautiful." From there, Jamar brought up a rumor about a transgender model allegedly appearing in the music video for "Big Poppa."

View of American rapper The Notorious BIG (born Christopher Wallace, 1972 - 1997) (left) and Sean Combs as they talk together on the set of the 'Can't You See' music video (performed by Total), New York, New York, circa 1995. (Photo by Nitro/Getty Images)

In response to Jamar's comments, several users on social media came to Biggie's defense. "Nahhhh don’t connect it to Puff," one fan on X (formerly Twitter) wrote. "Biggie was intentionally being provocative because he could. His wordplay was out of this world and sometimes he had to dabble in darkness for emphasis." Another user wrote: "Lord Jamar talking about Big and Puff are the only way he’s getting any attention. He’s not even saying anything original smh."

