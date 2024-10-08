Lord Jamar Alleges That Diddy's Sexuality Got Him Fired From Uptown Records

The rapper made some bold claims.

Lord Jamar always has something to say. The rapper has become a regular on podcasts and interview channels. He has bold opinions and wild stories, and he regularly sticks by both. It was only a matter of time before Lord Jamar weighed in on the Diddy situation. The rapper claims to have heard stories about Diddy dating back to the early 1990s. He seem unsurprised by the wave of allegations leveled at the Bad Boy founder. In fact, he claims that Diddy's sexuality actually led to him being fired from his first industry job.

Diddy got his start as an A&R at Uptown Records in the early 1990s. He worked under Andre Harrell, and helped to develop iconic R&B acts like Mary J. Blige and Jodeci. Diddy was fired from Uptown in 1993, in turn leading to the creation of Bad Boy Records. Diddy has repeatedly blamed his ambition as the reason he was fired, but Lord Jamar tells another story. The Brand Nubian rapper alleges that Diddy was let go because he was caught having sex with another man in the Uptown offices. "That's why I heard," Lord Jamar told The Art of Dialogue. "He got caught in a precarious act, doing something real baby oil-ish in the office."

Read More: Dame Dash Questions Whether Diddy Sold Spiked Ciroc Bottles To Fans

Lord Jamar implied that the other man involved in the alleged "precarious act" is also someone of not. He declines naming the man, however. "I don't know," the rapper stated. "I'm just saying, that was the rumor." Jamar then went on to allege that Diddy is part of a so-called "Gay Mafia" within the music industry. He didn't get into detail about who the other members of this alleged group were. He did, however, claim that the Bad Boy founder is not actually the one in charge.