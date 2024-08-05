Ice Spice Admits She Gets Jealous Of How Easy Men Have It In A “Misogynistic World”

Ice Spice says women have to be "breathtakingly hot" to get certain opportunities.

Ice Spice says we live in a "misogynistic world" and discussed how breaking into the entertainment industry has given her a new perspective on how difficult it is to make it as a woman. Speaking with Rolling Stone, she argued that women have to be "hot" in order to land the necessary opportunities. The conversation began with her discussing her performance of her hit track “Phat Butt," at the BET Awards.

“I used to judge other artists’ awards show performances,” she confessed. "I’d be like, ‘Oh, that was awkward. Why the f**k would they do that? Why was she looking there?'” She added: “When you’re doing it yourself, you’re like, ‘OK, this is a lot.' There are like 10 different cameras. There are cues, and everything is just so much, but it’s fun, though. At the end of the day, when it’s over, it’s fun.”

Ice Spice Performs At The BET Awards

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 30: Ice Spice performs onstage during the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

From there, Spice discussed the differences between genders in the music industry. “We do live in a misogynistic world where it’s like you have to be breathtakingly hot to get certain opportunities,” she said. “I was born as a woman and raised as a woman, so I only know this lifestyle, but I could just imagine how easy it is for guys.” She added that she even gets jealous of the men on her team from time to time. “I am very jealous when the men on my team get to sleep an extra five f**king hours because they don’t have glam,” she remarked.