Wiz Khalifa Tries Something Different With "Bobbi Kush"

Wiz Khalifa is easily one of the most beloved artists from the mixtape era. Overall, his mixtape run is legendary, and he has some massive songs to back it all up. His fanbase has remained loyal and although his recent albums haven't made massive impacts, he remains a pop culture fixture. When you have a song like "See You Again" with Charlie Puth, you're going to remain relevant for a very long time. That said, Wiz continues to put out music, and he does as he pleases, regardless of what people say.

For instance, he has dropped a few freestyles as of late that hasn't exactly gotten the reception he probably would have been hoping for. However, he is still doing his thing right now, and that is certainly admirable. For instance, he just dropped off a new song called "Bobbi Kush." Wiz will drop new music out of nowhere, and that was certainly the case with this new track. Below, you can listen to the song, as well as consume the new visual that is going along with it.

Wiz Khalifa Is Still Doing His Thing

Ultimately, the track has a different sound than what we are used to from Wiz. It seems like he has been listening to more underground music these days which is influencing his direction. There is a different energy being exuded here, and it is most definitely an experiment. Whether or not he stays the course with this, remains to be seen.

Let us know what you think of the new Wiz Khalifa track, in the comments section down below. Are you a fan of the new direction that Wiz is going in?

Quotable Lyrics:

I don't even like to go to clubs anymore

I'm selling all the weed, you ain't the plug anymore

A multi-millionaire, that ain't just one, that's plenty more

I'ma throw this money, they keep scrubbing the floor

