Wiz Khalifa Tries Something Different With "Bobbi Kush"

Wiz never shies away from experimenting.

BYAlexander Cole
bobbi-kush-wiz-khalifabobbi-kush-wiz-khalifa

Wiz Khalifa is easily one of the most beloved artists from the mixtape era. Overall, his mixtape run is legendary, and he has some massive songs to back it all up. His fanbase has remained loyal and although his recent albums haven't made massive impacts, he remains a pop culture fixture. When you have a song like "See You Again" with Charlie Puth, you're going to remain relevant for a very long time. That said, Wiz continues to put out music, and he does as he pleases, regardless of what people say.

For instance, he has dropped a few freestyles as of late that hasn't exactly gotten the reception he probably would have been hoping for. However, he is still doing his thing right now, and that is certainly admirable. For instance, he just dropped off a new song called "Bobbi Kush." Wiz will drop new music out of nowhere, and that was certainly the case with this new track. Below, you can listen to the song, as well as consume the new visual that is going along with it.

Read More: Wiz Khalifa Responds To Viral Smoke Video

Wiz Khalifa Is Still Doing His Thing

Ultimately, the track has a different sound than what we are used to from Wiz. It seems like he has been listening to more underground music these days which is influencing his direction. There is a different energy being exuded here, and it is most definitely an experiment. Whether or not he stays the course with this, remains to be seen.

Let us know what you think of the new Wiz Khalifa track, in the comments section down below. Are you a fan of the new direction that Wiz is going in? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming releases.

Quotable Lyrics:

I don't even like to go to clubs anymore
I'm selling all the weed, you ain't the plug anymore
A multi-millionaire, that ain't just one, that's plenty more
I'ma throw this money, they keep scrubbing the floor

Read More: Amber Rose & Wiz Khalifa Relationship Timeline

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.