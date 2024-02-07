Wiz Khalifa Treats Fans To Short "Brrrrrun Sum Freestyle" On Instagram

Wiz Khalifa is a fan-favorite in the hip-hop community for a lot of reasons. Generally speaking, Wiz is a pretty low-key guy who avoids drama for the most part. His chill personality and easy-going demeanor is something that is quite refreshing in an industry filled with big egos. Another reason why is because the dude is a legend. While he is not a lyrical kind of rapper, he possesses tons of hits and classic mixtapes in his catalog.

Not many can outright say that which is why it is still appreciated that we get new material from Wiz. Fans have had plenty to be happy about over the past few weeks. The Pittsburgh rapper has been very active on YouTube, dropping freestyle upon freestyle. Some of his notable ones include the Veeze co-sign, rapping over his "Not A Drill" beat.

Listen To "Brrrrrun Sum Freestyle" By Wiz Khalifa

Additionally, Wiz Khalifa also gave 310babii his flowers after dropping some slippery flows over "Soak City." Now, the veteran is back with a really short one that is out on his Instagram account only, according to HipHopDX. It is maybe a minute long and based on the caption, it is called "Brrrrrun Sum Freestyle." The video itself is quite hilarious with Wiz making funny faces while getting stoned in the studio. The outro is also a bit goofy with the deep vocal effects. You can check out the video for it above.

Additionally, Wiz Khalifa also gave 310babii his flowers after dropping some slippery flows over "Soak City." Now, the veteran is back with a really short one that is out on his Instagram account only, according to HipHopDX. It is maybe a minute long and based on the caption, it is called "Brrrrrun Sum Freestyle." The video itself is quite hilarious with Wiz making funny faces while getting stoned in the studio. The outro is also a bit goofy with the deep vocal effects. You can check out the video for it above.

