Ice Spice Links Up With Madonna At Luar NYFW Show

Ice Spice has been making plenty of headlines lately, though unfortunately, not all of them have been positive. Earlier this month, Cleopatra took to social media to accuse the "Deli" performer of refusing to pay for her meals and hotels on tour, and more. The story quickly went viral, prompting a heated and public back and forth.
While fans and critics alike continue to weigh in on the debacle, Ice Spice hasn't let that stop her from enjoying New York Fashion Week. Recently, she was spotted front row at the Luar “En Boca Quedo” show, seated next to Madonna and Bad Gyal. She shared various photos from the event on Instagram today, putting her selfie with the Queen of Pop front and center.
Ice Spice & Madonna Stun At Luar NYFW Show
Ice Spice stunned in a graphic black and white mini-dress featuring the brand's logo, which she paired with black thigh-high boots, a cropped fur jacket, and a rhinestone-studded handbag. As for Madonna, she rocked a tan short-sleeved trenchcoat, thigh-high leather boots, latex gloves, and a pair of sunglasses. She tied her look together with a large Luar bag. Other celebrities like A$AP Ferg, Tinashe, Hari Nef, Coco Jones, and more were in attendance. Offset even played a major role in the show, modeling a black leather trenchcoat.
The photos arrive after Madonna wrapped up her "Celebration" tour in April following a health scare last year. She suffered from a bacterial infection, which led to a four-day coma. "It's a miracle that I'm alive," she told fans onstage in December. "I didn't think I was gonna make it this summer, but … here I am." What do you think of Ice Spice sitting front row with Madonna at the Luar NYFW show? What about their looks? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.